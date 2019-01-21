Uri: The Surgical Strike Is The BEST Movie Ever Made In India, Says An Excited Rishi Kapoor

Uri: The Surgical Strike Is The Best Ever Film Made In India, Says Rishi Kapoor

"Saw URI. Terrific war fare film. Perhaps the best ever made in India. It bought the home the point India has nothing against the citizens of Pakistan but those terrorists being trained in camps against us. Bravo. Let this be an eye opener," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.

Anupam Kher Joined The Uri Bandwagon Too!

"Watched #UriTheSurgicalStrike in NY. What an incredibly brilliant film!! Felt proud to be part of Indian Cinema. Technically international & theme wise superbly elevating. Take a bow #TeamUri. House was almost full. Jai Hind," tweeted The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher Simply Couldn't Stop Tweeting About Uri: The Surgical Strike!

"Each department of #UriTheSurgicalStrike is first rate. Casting is great. All characters are brilliant. And the portrayal of #IndianArmy was fantastic. Congratulations @mohituraina @yamigautam & my dear @SirPareshRawal for a towering performance. @AdityaDharFilms proud of you," he tweeted.

The First Hit Of 2019

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical is declared as the first hit of 2019 in Bollywood and going by how the buzz towards the movie is still alive despite it's 2nd week, don't be surprised if it crosses the Rs 200 Crore mark in a few days as well.