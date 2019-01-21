English
    Uri: The Surgical Strike Is The BEST Movie Ever Made In India, Says An Excited Rishi Kapoor

    Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is receiving praises from all corners as the storyline has struck a chord with the audiences and highlights the patriotism and the love for our country. The movie is one of a kind and crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark in just 10 days of its release. Also, Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York City and rumoured to be under treatment for cancer, saw Uri: The Surgical Strike and cound not contain his emotions and took to Twitter praising the movie. Well, going by what he just tweeted, we can all agree that he's absolutely right!

    Uri: The Surgical Strike Is The Best Ever Made In India, Says Rishi Kapoor

    "Saw URI. Terrific war fare film. Perhaps the best ever made in India. It bought the home the point India has nothing against the citizens of Pakistan but those terrorists being trained in camps against us. Bravo. Let this be an eye opener," tweeted Rishi Kapoor.

    Anupam Kher Joined The Uri Bandwagon Too!

    "Watched #UriTheSurgicalStrike in NY. What an incredibly brilliant film!! Felt proud to be part of Indian Cinema. Technically international & theme wise superbly elevating. Take a bow #TeamUri. House was almost full. Jai Hind," tweeted The Accidental Prime Minister actor Anupam Kher.

    Anupam Kher Simply Couldn't Stop Tweeting About Uri: The Surgical Strike!

    "Each department of #UriTheSurgicalStrike is first rate. Casting is great. All characters are brilliant. And the portrayal of #IndianArmy was fantastic. Congratulations @mohituraina @yamigautam & my dear @SirPareshRawal for a towering performance. @AdityaDharFilms proud of you," he tweeted.

    The First Hit Of 2019

    Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical is declared as the first hit of 2019 in Bollywood and going by how the buzz towards the movie is still alive despite it's 2nd week, don't be surprised if it crosses the Rs 200 Crore mark in a few days as well.

