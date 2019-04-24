Urmila Matondkar Confident Of A Win Against Gopal Shetty: I've Not Left Anything In Life Incomplete

I Never Left Anything Incomplete In My Life, Says Urmila Matondkar

"I have never left anything incomplete... be it studies or career. The decision to join politics was well thought of and I will give more than 100 per cent to it. My intentions are clear," Matondkar, who is pitted against the BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty, told PTI.

It Needs Nerves Of Steel To Stand For Elections As A Woman

"Women should understand they need to have nerves of steel to be in politics. I understand criticism, but have had to face negativity, dirt and filth. I have not played the victim card in all these days. I am here to stay," she said.

The Negative Attacks Against Me Is Appalling

"But the way the scene unfolded later was unacceptable and appalling. This is politics of hatred and negativity. Violence is not always physical but also at a mental level... After joining politics I have faced tremendous trolling (on social media) and personal attacks," she said.

People Are Asked To Leave The Country, Just For Asking Questions

"Today, the society is driven by fear. The film industry is very vulnerable. After a huge career and making a name, when people voice opinions about their children's well-being, they are asked to go to another country. I fail to understand when we stooped so low. This Lok Sabha poll is not just an election but will decide in which direction the country is going and will the democracy be saved," she added.