Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar Gets Police Protection After Congress-BJP Workers Clash

Urmila Matondkar Files A Police Complaint

The Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar told reporters that she lodged a police complaint "After some BJP workers barged into her rally" and demanded strict action against the "BJP supporters" for violating the model code of conduct. She said, ''This is just the beginning and may take a violent turn. I have asked for police protection as there is a threat to my life. I have filed a police complaint.''

They Indulged In Vulgar Dance & Abusive Language

''Those who confronted our rally indulged in vulgar dancing and used abusive language. May be they wanted to scare the women who were walking near us. I am mentally disturbed and I am in shock due to the incident." said Urmila Matondkar in her complaint.

Code Of Conduct Was Violated

''Shocked at the blatant violation of code of conduct and hostile acts by BJP workers. I was constrained to lodge police complaint for my own safety and to save the dignity of my female supporters," Tweeted Urmila Matondkar.

Police Protection For Urmila Matondkar

Sangramsinh Nishandar, DCP, Zone XI opened up by saying that the police department will give full protection to Urmila Matondkar. ''We received an application from Matondkar and granted her protection till the elections get over." When asked if the chants were indeed made by the BJP workers, the officer said, ''What we can say is that those involved in the incident were commuters.''