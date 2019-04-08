English
    This Woman Is DISGUSTING! Urmila Matondkar Gets Thrashed By Netizens For Her ANTI-HINDU Remarks

    Recently, a complaint was lodged against Bollywood actress and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North constituency, Urmila Matondkar of making anti-Hindu remarks. The BJP leader, in a tweet, said, "Cong Candidate from Mumbai, Urmila Matondkar says: The religion which has been known for its tolerance has become the most violent!! This is abuse of Hindus!!!" This one tweet has left many netizens all pissed and they have been slamming the actress left and right! Here's how the netizens have been reacting to her statement..

    S V Krishnamachari‏ @SVK999

    "This woman is disgusting. At the same time, her U-turn indicates that she is ideal for politics. @INCIndia has so many like her. #UrmilaMatondkar." [sic]

    SahuCar‏ @sahucar

    "#UrmilaMatondkar shows primise as a Politician - Odd days : "#Hinduism is most violent #religion." Even days : Hinduism is epitome of Peace." [sic]

    Kishore‏ @upadhyay_ks

    "#UrmilaMatondkar Got #Congress ticket FirstStatement : AntiHindu #CongressParty induction Kit में ये ही लिखा होता है क्या?" [sic]

    chowkidar ಶಿವಂ‏ @Spm811

    "@OfficialUrmila it's shame that u say Hinduism is violet...karma will see you... Days are not far when u complaint against your Muslim husband for his violence..." [sic]

    Hum Hindustani‏ @rangdekesari

    "Nope. We know exactly wht you said. Nothing is misquoted. #UrmilaMatondkar #dumb #shameonyou #bigotery #propaganda." [sic]

    Chowkidar Jai Viraat ஜெய் சிங்‏ @JaiViraat

    "Her father's name is Shivinder Singh and her mother is Rehana Sultana. How come @OfficialUrmila is neither Singh not sultana but Matondkar ? Kya Sirname me bhi ghotala Kar Gaye Congressi ?? #UrmilaMatondkar." [sic]

    Urmila Matondkar Reacts..

    Reacting to the allegations levelled against her, Matondkar said in a statement that the complaint was 'ex facie bogus, baseless and filed with ulterior motives'.

    "I have been grossly misquoted by the complainant who is a BJP member with malafide intentions," she stated.

    She Further Added..

    "Hinduism is an epitome of peace, inclusiveness and non violence. I believe in Hinduism which embraces benevolent concepts of 'Wasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (Whole world is a family) and 'Ahimsa Paramodharma'," the actor stated.

    "This is the Hinduism promoted by our great forefathers and Lokmanya Tilak, Gandhiji, Vivekanand and Sardar Patel," she said.

    "I believe in, love and respect Hinduism in this sense and not in what BJP wants to promote," she added.

