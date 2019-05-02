Urmila Matondkar: I Thank The Media For Being 'Fair & Just' During My Lok Sabha Election Run

I Thank The Media For Being Fair & Just, Says Urmila Matondkar

''From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank each and every member of the media for being just and fair to me in my most difficult and tough battle in safeguarding our democracy. After all, media is the fourth important pillar of democracy,'' tweeted Urmila Matondkar.

My Constituency Had A Record Breaking Turnout

''Within a span of 28 days, we carried out one of the best campaigns which led to a record breaking voter turnout in North Mumbai. Congratulations and thank you to all the party workers, voters who made it successful. Jai Hind,'' she tweeted.

Can Urmila Matondkar Win?

The BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned the nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar.

The Electoral Fight Is On!

According to observers, Urmila Matondkar has now ensured that the BJP has a fight on hand and the contest is no longer a cakewalk for them. The results of the election will be out on May 23, 2019.