Urmila Matondkar: I'm Not Contesting Lok Sabha Elections As A Star

I'm Not Contesting Lok Sabha Elections As A Star

''I am not approaching this whole thing as a star with my star image. I am trying to get to grassroot and connect to people. I know it is going to be difficult. I want to generate confidence in them about me as their representative more than just another star coming in, waving and asking for votes. Because that is not the thought with which I have gotten into it," Urmila told PTI in an interview.

Public Toilets, Housing & Local Trains Are A Major Issue I Am Looking At

"The most important issue is housing and it is too deep rooted for anyone to get a solution quickly. The slum redevelopment needs to be looked into. Water is another big issue, it is also a deep rooted so overnight solution is not possible. Women's health, local trains. But we need do to things. This area is issue-ridden probably the most in Mumbai. People have been telling me about need for public toilets, water in Gorai area is another problem. Also local trains as the population is more here and there is no infrastructure."

On BJP's Gopal Shetty Calling Her A 'Naive' In Politics

"That shows his mentality in the whole thing. He started of saying that this is going to be a battle of vichardhara (ideology) but non-stop he is speaking derogatory things about me which I have never done. I think there can be two things behind it - someone who is not very confident and all these things stem out of deep rooted fear that must have come in."

When Asked About Her Upcoming Movies

"As of now I don't see any film thing happening. This (elections) is something so huge and challenging. It has been extremely challenging. It is a huge challenging career so I think it is already taking a lot of time. I don't see film bit happening.''