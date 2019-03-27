Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress; To Fight Against BJP's Gopal Shetty At The Lok Sabha Election 2019?

I Believe In The Ideology Of Congress Party, Says Urmila Matondkar

"I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," she told reporters. "I am here to stay," she said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.

Congress Stalwarts Were Present To Welcome Urmila Matondkar

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Urmila Matondkar was also greeted by Congress party bigwigs such as Mumbai's Congress Chief Milind Deora, party leader Sanjay Nirupam and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. All the bigwigs were present at the stage and welcomed her to the party.

Urmila Matondkar To Fight BJP's Goyal Shetty At The Polls?

However, Urmila Matondkar and the Congress party did not spill the beans if she'll contest the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Speculations are rife that if the party gives her a ticket to contest, she might be pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency.

Can History Be Repeated?

While she's still considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Union Petroleum Minister Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned a nickname as the 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar.