Urmila Matondkar LEAVES Congress, Cites Blatant Betrayal; Shocking Deets Inside!

Urmila Matondkar, who had joined the Congress Party during the Lok Sabha elections this year, has decided to end her five-month collaboration and has already tendered her resignation towards the same. Urmila had fought the Lok Sabha seat from Mumbai's North constituency but lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty. Citing the reason behind her big step, she released an official statement that reads, "I've resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora."

"Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media, which according to me, was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests."

"Significantly, some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in MUMBAI North were rewarded with newer positions instead of holding them accountable for their acts and omissions."

"However, it is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bringing about a change and transformation in the organisation for the betterment of the party."

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress."

"I stand by all my thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of my capacity with honesty and dignity. I thank all the people who helped and supported me through my journey. I also wish to sincerely thank the media."

Credits - Times Now