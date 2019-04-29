English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Urmila Matondkar On Lok Sabha Elections: 'I Am Not Scared, I Am Excited'!

    By
    |

    The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is currently ongoing and several Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and several others were spotted casting their vote in Mumbai. Also, Urmila Matondkar, who is on the ballot box from the Mumbai North constituency on the Congress party ticket, shared a few words about how she feels on election day.

    I Am Not Scared, Says Urmila Matondkar

    On being asked if she is scared about her political debut, Urmila Matondkar, without batting an eyelid said, "I am not scared... I am excited."

    This Is A Test To The Voters Too!

    "This is not just a test for me but the voters too... they have to make a wise decision to ensure a bright future," actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar told NDTV.

    Urmila Matondkar Vs Gopal Shetty

    Urmila Matondkar, who joined Congress last month, is contesting against sitting MP Gopal Shetty (BJP). She did several road shows and visited voters door-to-door and gave out speeches convincing the voters to choose her as their leader.

    Can Urmila Matondkar Win?

    According to observers, Urmila Matondkar has now ensured that the BJP has a fight on hand and the contest is no longer a cakewalk for them. Also, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned the nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.

    A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Read more about: urmila matondkar govinda
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue