Urmila Matondkar On Lok Sabha Elections: 'I Am Not Scared, I Am Excited'!

I Am Not Scared, Says Urmila Matondkar

On being asked if she is scared about her political debut, Urmila Matondkar, without batting an eyelid said, "I am not scared... I am excited."

This Is A Test To The Voters Too!

"This is not just a test for me but the voters too... they have to make a wise decision to ensure a bright future," actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar told NDTV.

Urmila Matondkar Vs Gopal Shetty

Urmila Matondkar, who joined Congress last month, is contesting against sitting MP Gopal Shetty (BJP). She did several road shows and visited voters door-to-door and gave out speeches convincing the voters to choose her as their leader.

Can Urmila Matondkar Win?

According to observers, Urmila Matondkar has now ensured that the BJP has a fight on hand and the contest is no longer a cakewalk for them. Also, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned the nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.