Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar Says 'I Stand To Represent Everyone'

I Stand & Represent Everyone, Says Urmila Matondkar

"I am an Indian first, a Maharashtrian next and a Mumbaikar after that. People have asked me why I did not join the Shiv Sena, given that it is a Marathi powerhouse. But the fact is that I am not working for the Marathi manoos alone. I am in this for the Keralite, the Tamilian, the Bihari, the Punjabi, the Gujarati and everyone else."

Give Me A Chance, I Will Prove My Mettle

"People want a change in the current government, which did not do anything in spite of winning a heavy mandate. Give me a chance and I will prove my mettle," said the Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar.

I Am Fighting Hatred & Intolerance

Urmila Matondkar also stated that Mumbai North constituency is a melting pot of all cultures and people. "This is such a melting pot that no caste arithmetic works here. I am fighting violence, hatred and intolerance. And I will bring change," she said.

Can Urmila Mationdkar Win?

While Urmila Matondkar is considered a novice in Indian politics, the BJP is alert to the fact that Govinda (Congress) defeated Ram Naik (BJP) during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and earned the nickname 'giant killer'. The Congress hopes to repeat the same in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this time with Urmila Matondkar. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23, 2019.