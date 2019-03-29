English
    Confirmed: Urmila Matondkar To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Mumbai North With Congress Ticket

    The Congress on Friday fielded actress Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency two days after she joined the party. Urmila Matondkar had joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had later said that she was "here to stay".

    Urmila Matondkar To Contest Lok Sabha 2019 Elections

    "The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.

    Freedom Of Speech Is Under Attack, Says Urmila Matondkar

    After joining the party, Urmila Matondkar had said she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years. She had said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom.

    Hatred Has Grown In Leaps & Bounds

    With this list, the Congress has so far nominated 305 Lok Sabha candidates. Speaking to reporters later, Urmila Matondkar said she wanted the politics of hatred which has grown by "leaps and bounds" in the last five years, to end. The money spent on "trolling and hatred" should have gone into development, she added.

    Congress Party Strategy

    The party renominated its sitting MP Ranjet Ranjan from Supaul in Bihar, as it released a list of another 12 candidates for the general elections. It also changed its candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj by now fielding Supriya Shrinate in place of Tanushree Tripathi.

    (PTI News)

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
