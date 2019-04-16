English
    TOO BOLD & HOT! Urvashi Rautela Caught Taking A Shower On Camera; Her RAUNCHY Picture Goes Viral!

    By Lekhaka
    Urvashi Rautela is often in the headlines owing to her sizzling posts on the Instagram. Currently, a super-raunchy picture of Urvashi Rautela is going viral on social media pages. To all those fans, who claim that it's a leaked picture, we gotta burst the bubble - the picture is from her Maxim photoshoot. In fact, a few days ago, Urvashi herself had shared the picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Urvashi can be seen taking a shower and needless to mention that she's looking effing hot!

    Here's The Picture That Has Taken Instagram By Storm

    Her followers are in awe of her steamy picture and we gotta say that it's one of the boldest pictures of Urvashi Rautela till date.

    Picture Courtesy - MAXIM

    Have A Look At A Few More Recent Pics Of Urvashi

    A couple of days ago, Urvashi shared her sultry picture from Vienna and captioned it as saying, "Last night in Vienna for the launch of @lofficielaustriaL'officiel Austria Magazine, first international fashion magazine in Austria, first Indian actor to release world prestigious international magazine at the French Embassy in Vienna, Austria. Thank you to everyone in Austria for beautiful welcome." [sic]

    Urvashi Goes Ethnic In Her New Post

    Urvashi also shared her 'desi' look from UK 's leading magazine, Khushmag. She can be seen donning nine yards of elegance and boy, she looks stunning!

    Urvashi's Work Front

    Urvashi is well known for her toned body and killer dance moves. On the work front, she will be next seen in Pagalpanti. The film also casts John Abraham, Anil kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Arshad Warsi in this comedy-drama.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
