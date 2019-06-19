SHOCKER! Urvashi Rautela's Character Gets Assasinated By Her Former PR; The Actress Fumes In Anger

Urvashi Rautela Fumes In Anger

Urvashi Rautela took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my (ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is."

She Further Wrote..

"It's really sad how cheap people go in assasinating people's character when you discontinue thr service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hardwork & efforts"

Nonetheless, Urvashi's Fans Stood By Her

@mehak_1227: "Ohh media Ka Kam hi hai likhna don't loose Ur confidence due to these things👍 believe in yourself♥️♥️"

@prajal_adhikari: "They just want to do this for their publicity ... you are no more a normal girl but a public figure now and heart of millions .. we dont care whatever they say you are and will forever be what u are for us."

@ashish_7034: "Respect you by yourself and your followers and don't be symphathize by these cgeap people who want to spoil you... Your fans always proud for you.👌👌👌👌"

Urvashi On The Work Front

Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti. Speaking of her project, she recently told FHM, "I am shooting for Anees Bazmee's film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core.

I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed."