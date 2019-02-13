Vaani Kapoor: As An Actress, I Want To Live Many Lives On-screen

Vaani Kapoor made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Befikre with Ranveer Singh. In her recent interview to a leading news agency, Vaani said that as an actress she wants to live many lives on-screen, "I want to show my versatility as an actress in my upcoming films. In both my upcoming films, whether it is Shamshera or the one where I am sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, both are very different roles and the world of these two stories are different. As an actress, I want to live many lives on-screen. So, I hope people can see me in a different avatar.''

Talking about fashion, she said, "I strongly believe that my style is an extension of my personality. What I believe, how I am feeling, what occasion I am attending, everything reflects on what I am wearing on that day, at that moment. But more than anything else, an outfit looks good when I feel good from within."

When asked about her idea of fitness, she said, "Now that fitness has nothing to do with being plus size or skinny, being fat or thin. Body shaming is so negative. It makes people feel horrible, it affects confidence...so, obviously, it is not good for anything. It affects our mind. It should not be encouraged at all. But I am saying that fitness is important."

"We are living in a time where people want to look good, fit into stylish clothes etc. Well, for that, style intelligently according to your body shape," she added.

On a related note, Vaani's next project Shamshera chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence from the Britishers.

The actress is working with Ranbir for the first time, "I've barely shot for the film, as of now but Ranbir is very cooperative, sweet, humble and so normal! That sense of normalcy is very hard to find. "I come from a non-film background, so in your head also you build apprehensions about people you've heard of. This ice, that one needs to break, I'm very bad at it. But Ranbir has been so kind and welcoming to me.''

