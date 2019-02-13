English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Vaani Kapoor: As An Actress, I Want To Live Many Lives On-screen

    By
    |

    Vaani Kapoor made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Befikre with Ranveer Singh. In her recent interview to a leading news agency, Vaani said that as an actress she wants to live many lives on-screen, "I want to show my versatility as an actress in my upcoming films. In both my upcoming films, whether it is Shamshera or the one where I am sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, both are very different roles and the world of these two stories are different. As an actress, I want to live many lives on-screen. So, I hope people can see me in a different avatar.''

    Talking about fashion, she said, "I strongly believe that my style is an extension of my personality. What I believe, how I am feeling, what occasion I am attending, everything reflects on what I am wearing on that day, at that moment. But more than anything else, an outfit looks good when I feel good from within."

    Vaani Kapoor: As An Actress, I Want To Live Many Lives On-screen

    When asked about her idea of fitness, she said, "Now that fitness has nothing to do with being plus size or skinny, being fat or thin. Body shaming is so negative. It makes people feel horrible, it affects confidence...so, obviously, it is not good for anything. It affects our mind. It should not be encouraged at all. But I am saying that fitness is important."

    "We are living in a time where people want to look good, fit into stylish clothes etc. Well, for that, style intelligently according to your body shape," she added.

    On a related note, Vaani's next project Shamshera chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their independence from the Britishers.

    The actress is working with Ranbir for the first time, "I've barely shot for the film, as of now but Ranbir is very cooperative, sweet, humble and so normal! That sense of normalcy is very hard to find. "I come from a non-film background, so in your head also you build apprehensions about people you've heard of. This ice, that one needs to break, I'm very bad at it. But Ranbir has been so kind and welcoming to me.''

    Most Read: Salman Khan's Bharat's Climax Revealed & It Costs Rs 10 Crore!

    Read more about: vaani kapoor ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue