Vaani Kapoor In Trouble; FIR Filed Against Her For Wearing Top With 'Ram' Written On It

Vaani Kapoor recently invited the wrath of the netizens after a picture of the 'War' actress wearing a revealing blouse with 'Ram' written on it. A Mumbai resident named Rama Sawant even filed a police complaint against the actress alleging that she has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

The complaint was filed with Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station and it read, "The undersigned is an ardent devotee of aLord Shri Ram'. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing 'Shri Ram', which denotes to Lord Shri Ram."

It further read, "In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon'ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law."

As soon as the police complaint was filed, Vaani immediately deleted the picture from her Instagram page but, the damage had already been done. Netizens began to heavily troll the actress on social media.

"If you want that nobody troll and hate you then you also have to care about there religious emotions. By the by this shameful and you have to apologise," read a comment.

Another user wrote, "You should be ashamed, now we will deny your films, as long as you don't make a commercial difference, you don't mind."

A netizen slammed the actress and wrote, "What the f*ck is wrong with her !!!! This crosses the line ! Why would you die for attention so much that you are wearing Lord Rama's name in such a vulgar manner ! No one is barring anyone from wearing his name but it should be done decently... We get kurtas n bandanas n stoles... Why a bikini ? Shame on you @_vaanikapoor_."

Meanwhile, Vaani is yet to issue an official statement on this entire controversy.

The actress was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War' which was a huge blockbuster success at the box office. She will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera'.

