Vaani Kapoor On Taking It Slow And Steady In Bollywood And Keeping Insecurities At Bay

Actress Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the year 2013 with Shudh Desi Romance and has been a part of some big movies such as Befikre and War. The actress opened up about work and what keeps her motivated and going in a recent interview. Vaani admitted that the reason she’s been a part of such few films is due to the fact that she has been taking it slow and steady in the Hindi film industry.

The actress whose basking in the success of her last release War spoke about her current state of mind, "I am very happy and grateful for the work that is coming my way. I have War, then Shamshera so as of now I am just taking life as in how it is happening for me," she said.

On the subject of insecurity, she said "You only feel insecure when you let insecurities creep into your life. It hasn't so far in my life. Off course you have low days and great days but I believe in just giving 100 percent to what comes my way and just having gratitude for what you're being part of... and of course you are good at what you are doing hopefully more of that will happen and come your way."

On being quizzed about the kind of work she wants to do, Vaani said "One should always be looking for great films and I am greedy for good work, content-driven films and I want to act and be part of those films. I won't deny that. Every actor is hungry for the best part that comes their way."

There is no doubt that the ethereal beauty is a powerhouse of talent waiting to be unearthed. Kapoor definitely seems to be brimming with intensity, dedication, and hunger for opportunities that would help her showcase her range and brilliance as a performer.

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the highly awaited movie Shamshera produced by Yash Raj Films. The Karan Malhotra directorial will hit the silver screen next year.