Vaani Kapoor On Her Struggle In Bollywood; Says She Gave An Insane Number Of Auditions!

Vaani Kapoor is currently basking in the glorious success of her last release War. The action entertainer directed by Sidharth Aanand saw Vaani alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The actress in a recent interview with Filmfare opened up about her initial days of struggle in Bollywood.

Vaani said, “I gave an insane number of auditions before Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre. Director Maneesh Sharma is extremely particular. He likes to be 100 percent sure before he takes on someone. The round of auditions before you’re finally selected is stressful. Cracking every audition even as you’re being judged constantly is tough”.

On being quizzed about her break post-Befikre, the actress said, “I’m choosy. I was offered a few scripts. But I felt something was amiss in them. I didn’t feel passionate about them. I’ve been like this both in my professional and personal life. Even where friends are concerned, there are just a handful whom I welcome in my life. They know me inside out. I’m quality oriented rather than quantity oriented. It’s not like I am some mega star, who has lots of scripts to choose from. Nevertheless, I thought it was better I wait for something interesting to come along”.

She also shared the best advice mentor Aditya Chopra has given her. “Adi says just be who you are. Never break under pressure or do something that your heart doesn’t agree with or you don’t feel right about. There will always be people telling you that you should do this, you should do that. You should be more visible, more social… such voices are constantly there. But one must continue doing what comes organically to you. Adi believes eventually, you will attract like-minded people. People, who appreciate you for the kind of work you do”, added Vaani.

The actress will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The highly-anticipated biggie directed by Karan Malhotra also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films and is all set to hit the silver screens next year.