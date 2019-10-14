Vaani Kapoor Says Working With Ranbir Kapoor Has Made Her A Better Actor

After the humongous success of War, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani seems to be all praise for the Kapoor lad and said in a recent media interaction, "Working with him has been a very good experience for me. He is normal and humble in his approach. He doesn't come on a film set thinking that he has been a part of many successful films and is a huge star. He doesn't come with any of that baggage, so it is very easy to work with such actors. Working with him has helped me become a better actor."

Vaani will be seen as a dancer in the highly anticipated movie. Speaking about Shamshera, she said, "It has been shaping up well. We are in the middle of a long shooting schedule. The film will release next year. Karan Malhotra (the director) is very clear with his vision, so I just follow his instructions. He tells me exactly what he wants from my character and the film, so it becomes easy for an actor to work in his film."

The War actress is excited about starring in a period drama for the first time in her career. She called it an all-new experience and added that it is something she hasn't done before.

Shamshera is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31, 2020. Set in the 1800s, the film is about a dacoit tribe that fights for their rights and also the nation's Independence against the British.

