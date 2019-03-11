English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Varun Dhawan Reveals The Exact Reason Why He Wants To Marry Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are in a relationship since quite a long time and reports are doing the rounds that the couple are all set to tie the knot in 2019 and are scouting for the location and dates. Both their parents have given the green signal and it's only a matter of time until the duo gets hitched. Varun Dhawan opened up about the exact reason why he wants to marry the love of his life Natasha Dalal during Koffee With Karan and here's what he had to say...

    Natasha Dalal Has Her Own Individuality, Says Varun Dhawan

    "Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun Dhawan said on Koffee With Karan.

    She Is Strong & Very Supportive Of My Career

    "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he said.

    I Have Been Supportive Of Her Dreams As Well

    "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

    On The Work Front

    Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Kalank. The first look was out a week ago and he looked fearless and intense. The Karan Johar productional is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue