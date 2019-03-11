Varun Dhawan Reveals The Exact Reason Why He Wants To Marry Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal Has Her Own Individuality, Says Varun Dhawan

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun Dhawan said on Koffee With Karan.

She Is Strong & Very Supportive Of My Career

"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he said.

I Have Been Supportive Of Her Dreams As Well

"Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

On The Work Front

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Kalank. The first look was out a week ago and he looked fearless and intense. The Karan Johar productional is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.