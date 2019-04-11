Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Won't Work Together Post Kalank? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!

Varun Has This To Say About Reuniting With Alia Post Kalank

"It was a joke. We won't be working together for some time now. That's the way life has it. Her forthcoming movies (Brahmastra, RRR, Insha Allah) and my next slate of projects (Coolie No 1, Street Dancer, Shashank Khaitan's next), will take a lot of our individual time.

In fact, the one I'm doing with Shashank (Khaitan), titled Rannbhoomi, will actually take a year to make."

The Actor Also Spoke About 'Student Of The Year 2'

"I think Tiger (Shroff), Ananya (Panday) and Tara (Sutaria) are looking superb in the film. Alia, Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and I am equally proud and happy about it. We never thought that there will be a sequel of our film and that too really soon."

Wait, What! Did Varun Just Drop A Hint About Student Of The Year 3?

"People still call us ‘student' and I don't think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school," the actor told the leading daily.

The Audience Have Huge Expectations From Kalank

"This is one of the biggest films of our film career and only seven days are left for the release of the film so, we are very nervous and excited about it. We haven't seen the film yet.

"I feel audience have huge expectations from this film because it has huge cast and it's huge in its scale. People have appreciated trailer and songs of the film so, hopefully on April 17, they will like the film as well."

Varun Dhawan On Playing Zafar

"Zafar is very interesting character and it is one of the important characters of my film career. I think we all have done justice to our respective characters. I hope we have stayed true to the vision of Abhishek Verman, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadidawala and Fox Star Studios."