Varun Dhawan And Brother Rohit Dhawan To Start Working On Dishoom 2?

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for the remake of Govinda classic, Coolie No 1 is rumoured to reunite with his brother Rohit Dhawan for an upcoming project. The two last worked for the 2016 release, Dishoom. The action-comedy also starrer John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated, Rohit has been working on "multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while now. One of them was a plot that had the potential of taking the buddy cop franchise forward." It also revealed the director has talked to brother Varun about the film's first draft along with Sajid and the two have greenlit the project.

While the first film paired Varun with John in a buddy cop situation to rescue a cricketer, the sequel is reportedly about, "following the espionage film template with Varun's character, Junaid, on a mission to track a threat." Rohit has shown interest in shooting for the film in India and several abroad location, he wants the film to go on floor by mid-2020.

Meanwhile, Varun post shooting for Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan, will start working on Shashank Khaitan's Me Lele. The film will pair Varun opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's untitled biopic on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

