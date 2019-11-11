    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Dhawan And Kangana Ranaut To Clash At The Box Office On Republic Day 2020 Weekend

      By
      |

      Actor Varun Dhawan’s keenly awaited dance flick has finally locked in an official release date. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D will now release alongside Kangana Ranaut’s next Panga on January 24, 2020.

      The director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently took to Twitter to share her happiness about the way her movie has turned out while confirming the release date. She said “1 year ago started shooting #Panga on a winter morning in a quiet lane of rustic Bhopal. A year later Panga releases on 240120. Eagerly waiting to share with you this inspiring journey of humane & funny anecdotes” (sic)

      Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut

      The Varun Dhavan starrer, on the other hand, will co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screen on November 8, 2019. But it was recently announced that there has been a change in the release date and was officially pushed to January 24, 2020. The decision seems to be taken in order to benefit from the Republic day holiday weekend.

      Although, Ranaut’s Panga was the first to lock in the coveted holiday weekend. The makers had announced its release date when it went on floors and have managed to stick to it successfully. The movie will bring to life the real-life story of a National level Kabbadi player portrayed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is an ensemble starring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta.

      On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for father David Dhavan’s remake of Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan whereas Kangana Ranaut has formally announced the commencement of her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The biopic will be based on the life of actress and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa.

      Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue