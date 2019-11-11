Varun Dhawan And Kangana Ranaut To Clash At The Box Office On Republic Day 2020 Weekend

Actor Varun Dhawan’s keenly awaited dance flick has finally locked in an official release date. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D will now release alongside Kangana Ranaut’s next Panga on January 24, 2020.

The director of Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently took to Twitter to share her happiness about the way her movie has turned out while confirming the release date. She said “1 year ago started shooting #Panga on a winter morning in a quiet lane of rustic Bhopal. A year later Panga releases on 240120. Eagerly waiting to share with you this inspiring journey of humane & funny anecdotes” (sic)

The Varun Dhavan starrer, on the other hand, will co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the silver screen on November 8, 2019. But it was recently announced that there has been a change in the release date and was officially pushed to January 24, 2020. The decision seems to be taken in order to benefit from the Republic day holiday weekend.

Although, Ranaut’s Panga was the first to lock in the coveted holiday weekend. The makers had announced its release date when it went on floors and have managed to stick to it successfully. The movie will bring to life the real-life story of a National level Kabbadi player portrayed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is an ensemble starring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for father David Dhavan’s remake of Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan whereas Kangana Ranaut has formally announced the commencement of her upcoming movie Thalaivi. The biopic will be based on the life of actress and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa.