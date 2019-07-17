Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Tried The FaceApp Old Filter & The Results Were HILARIOUS!
Surprised to see our Bollywood celebrities suddenly ageing and flaunting their greys and wrinkles on social media? Well, it's got to do something with a photo application filter! After the viral 'Bottle Cap Challenge', the latest craze to hit the social media is the 'old filter'. For those who don't know, there is a photo application called 'FaceApp' which has an 'Old' filter that can make you look older in just few seconds.
Our Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others couldn't resist themselves from trying out this new filter and the results were quite hilarious.
Arjun Kapoor
Sharing this picture of his older version, the 'Paanipat' actor wrote, "Old age hit me like .. 👀." Of course, his colleagues from the industry too had their share of comments on the picture. Janhvi Kapoor commented 'Omg', while Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Better." Sunny Kaushal had a rather hilarious take and wrote, "Sharat Saxena."
Varun Dhawan
The 'Judwaa 2' actor's post had an Anil Kapoor connection as he captioned it as, "70 years of reebokXvarundhawanP.s I didn't stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he's 100."
Sonam Kapoor
One of the fan clubs of the actress tried this filter on her picture and we must say, she looks graceful as always
Freddy Daruwala
The Race 3 actor posted this picture and wrote, "That's what she said..#faceapp #oldage #thatsme."
Shashank Khaitaan
"Old age mein theek hi lag rahe hain Kyon? ... #oldisgold ... jo duniya karti hai, hum definitely karte hain...," wrote the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' director.
Gulshan Devaiah
The 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' actor shared this picture of his older self and wrote, "Par swag na jaaye"🤘 Pic via @vasanbala."
(Social media posts are unedited)
