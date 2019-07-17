English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Tried The FaceApp Old Filter & The Results Were HILARIOUS!

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor look perfect match In their Old Avatar; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Surprised to see our Bollywood celebrities suddenly ageing and flaunting their greys and wrinkles on social media? Well, it's got to do something with a photo application filter! After the viral 'Bottle Cap Challenge', the latest craze to hit the social media is the 'old filter'. For those who don't know, there is a photo application called 'FaceApp' which has an 'Old' filter that can make you look older in just few seconds.

    Our Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others couldn't resist themselves from trying out this new filter and the results were quite hilarious.

    Arjun Kapoor

    Sharing this picture of his older version, the 'Paanipat' actor wrote, "Old age hit me like .. 👀." Of course, his colleagues from the industry too had their share of comments on the picture. Janhvi Kapoor commented 'Omg', while Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Better." Sunny Kaushal had a rather hilarious take and wrote, "Sharat Saxena."

    Varun Dhawan

    The 'Judwaa 2' actor's post had an Anil Kapoor connection as he captioned it as, "70 years of reebokXvarundhawanP.s I didn't stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he's 100."

    Sonam Kapoor

    One of the fan clubs of the actress tried this filter on her picture and we must say, she looks graceful as always

    Freddy Daruwala

    The Race 3 actor posted this picture and wrote, "That's what she said..#faceapp #oldage #thatsme."

    Shashank Khaitaan

    "Old age mein theek hi lag rahe hain Kyon? ... #oldisgold ... jo duniya karti hai, hum definitely karte hain...," wrote the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' director.

    Gulshan Devaiah

    The 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' actor shared this picture of his older self and wrote, "Par swag na jaaye"🤘 Pic via @vasanbala."

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    Arjun Kapoor Is Back To 'Feeling His Best' After Losing Weight For Panipat!

    More VARUN DHAWAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue