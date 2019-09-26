Varun Dhawan: Being A Director’s Son Helped Me Understand The Value Of Time

Varun Dhawan is among the rare breed of celebrities who values time and punctuality. The Kalank actor was recently at the launch of a limited edition Fossil watch, when he admitted that time is more important to him than money. Varun went on to talk about how being a director's son has helped him understand the value of time.

"In an actor's life, time holds a lot of value. And in today's world, time is money and professionalism is very important too. You want people to come on time and respect other people's time. If I have ever been inspired by anyone's punctuality then it is my own father's. My father actually reaches everywhere before time," Varun said.

Giving an example of how his father, David Dhawan, is a stickler for punctuality, he said, "If the shoot call time is 9 to 9, he will reach at 8 and everyone needs to be there by 9. So yeah, I have to always be on time."

Varun is currently shooting for "Coolie No. 1", which is being directed by his father. Talking about the shoot, he said, "I think because I'm a director's son, I understand how important it is to not waste a shift. So whether it is the set of 'Street Dancer 3D' or 'Coolie No. 1', I am always trying to be on time and there are a lot of people who are also making sure that I am on time."

Coolie No. 1 will be a remake of the 1995 hit comedy of the same name. Varun will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan for the first time, in this film.

After Kalank, Varun's next release is Street Dancer 3D, which is directed by Remo D'Souza. Apart from Varun, it stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva. The film is slated for release in January 2020.

