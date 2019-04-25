Varun Dhawan's Cameo In Salman Khan's Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar SPILLS THE BEANS!

Ali Had Good Things To Say About Varun

While the filmmaker was tight-lipped about Varun's role, he did shower him with praises and said, "He is a great friend and actor. He is a very good boy and we really get along and he is also very fond of Salman and Katrina. It was just a big party on sets when he was there."

Varun Has An Interesting Scene In Bharat

"It was very different. Also, when the film comes out and we do the final cut, we will know how I am using the scene with Varun but it was fun. It is a very interesting scene," Ali said when quizzed how this cameo of Varun is different from his previous ones.

Speaking About The Film

Ali in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror had revealed why the film is titled Bharat and said, "Since the film isn't only about a father and son, I didn't want to translate Ode To My Father. I was tossing in bed at 5 am when the title came to me.

Hours later, when I met SK and Atul I told them I had a title, Bharat. They froze for two seconds, then Salman said 'yes'. Since this man symbolises the nation what better than Bharat."

Only Salman Could Have Played Bharat

Further revealing why only Salman could have pulled off this role, the filmmaker said, "While many Hindi films revolve around the mother and son, the father has often been portrayed as a hard disciplinarian. My relationship with my dad and Salman's with his (Salim Khan) is different and at the core of the film. That's why only Salman could play Bharat."