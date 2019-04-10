English
    Varun Dhawan: I Feel Responsible For Kalank

    In his recent interview with media agency, Varun Dhawan says that he can feel the pressure of living upto the expectation of his fans with each passing year. "It is difficult (to live up to the expectations) when you do something. And if it works, you have to keep defending that and live up to that name. 'Kalank' is a test... I feel responsible for this film. If it works, it will give me the confidence that I am on the right track," said Varun.

    The actor debuted with The Student of the Year in 2012 and has established himself as a versatile talent with back-to-back hits in both commercial and middle-of-the-road projects. "I have always tried to swim against the tide like after 'October', I did 'Judwaa 2'. I always try to do something that gives me thrill artistically. If I am not enjoying the character that I am playing, then it will reflect on the screen.

    varun

    "Luckily, in my case, the stuff that I am enjoying as an actor, even the audience has loved it. I have always tried to put myself in their shoes. I was an audience before I became an actor.I am a fan of cinema," says Varun.

    Varun Dhawan Takes PANGA With Kangana Ranaut

    It is the first major multi-starrer film of Varun's career and and features A-listers such as Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

    "It is more interesting to do multi-starrers. I believe actors should be cast for their acting capabilities and not for their stardom. All actors in the film suit the characters they are playing," he concluded!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
