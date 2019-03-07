English
    Varun Dhawan's First Look In Karan Johar's Kalank Is Out! View Here

    Varun Dhawan shared the first look of his upcoming movie Kalank and he plays the role of a character named Zafar. Varun looks fierce and aggressive in the first look and it looks like he's someone who works in a steel or construction industry. The actor took to Twitter by saying, "It's been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar!"

    Check out the first look of Varun Dhawan in Kalank below...

    Varun Dhawan Kalank

    That's amazing, right? Varun Dhawan looks every bit intriguing in the poster and we're sure he'll be a delight to watch on the silver screen when the movie is out. Kalank is a multi-starrer which also features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and many other celebs.

    Kalank revolves around the storyline during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The budget of Kalank is Rs 80 crore and we're sure it'll cross the invested amount in its first weekend itself, all thanks to the multi-starrer cast.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
