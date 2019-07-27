Varun Dhawan Gets Emotional After Street Dancer 3D Wraps; Pens A Heartfelt Note!

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza is coming up with another one of his dance films, after Any Body Can Dance, and Any Body Can Dance 2, were big successes at the box office. His next movie, titled Street Dancer 3D, is a highly anticipated film which will hit screens next year. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. When the film's shoot recently got wrapped, an emotional Varun took to his Twitter handle to thank everyone involved with the movie. Read further to find out what Varun wrote.

After months of tirelessly working on Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to announce the wrap of the film in an emotional note. He wrote, "Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family." (sic)

The cast and crew of the film have been working tirelessly to complete the shoot on schedule. During the last few days of the scheduled shoot, Varun was sick with cold and fever, but he continued to rehearse and shoot so that the film could be wrapped on time. On Tuesday, July 23, Varun reportedly fainted on set because of exhaustion. Because he was advised to take bed rest for some time, the shoot for that day had to be cancelled. Knowing that they had lost a day, he worked double shift when he came back to work the next day, from 1 PM till 7 AM the next morning, and managed to wrap the film on time!

The film has been shot in Punjab, Dubai, London and Mumbai, among other places. It is slated for release on January 24, 2020.

