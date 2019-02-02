English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Varun Dhawan Injures His Knee While Shooting A Dance Sequence For 3

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan has been preparing for his upcoming dance film with Remo D'Souza in full josh, but has ended up injuring his knee in the process. Varun's shoot for the third installment of Any Body Can Dance, titled '3' has been undergoing in Amritsar. When he was shooting a dance sequence, he unfortunately ended up injuring his knee. Read to find out what happened.

    Varun Injures Knee While Shooting For 3

    Mumbai Mirror quoted a source telling them, "The team was shooting a celebratory song with Sonam Bajwa in Amritsar. On the final day which began at 7 am and ended at 2 am, Varun was required to shoot three dance pieces with three different dance crews - V unbeatable, Urban crew and N house crew. After performing one particular step, a knee drop, around 15 times, he ended up with a busted knee and severe leg cramps. Now, that he's back in Mumbai, he's tending to the injury with his physio."

    But Varun is not the one to let even injuries come in the way of his work. Just yesterday, he took to his Instagram to post a picture of him with a choreographer indicating that he was continuing rehearsals in spite of the injury.

    View this post on Instagram

    Nation of domination 👟. [keep working through the pain]#3prep @sushantkhatri148

    A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 1, 2019 at 2:32am PST

    Varun had just recently hurt himself during the shoot of Abhishek Varman's Kalank and had posted a picture with the scar on his Instagram.

    Varun Dhawan and the entire team of '3' left to Amritsar recently to shoot the first schedule of the film. The team first visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings before beginning the shoot. Varun also performed a dance at the Wagah Border during the Republic Day celebrations.

    Varun will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the dance film.The next schedule of '3' will be shot in London, and the film's team is leaving to the city on Feb 8.

    MOST READ: Neha Dhupia's Retort To Body Shamers For Post Pregnancy Weight Is Making Us Applaud The Boss Lady

    Read more about: varun dhawan any body can dance
    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 20:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue