Varun Dhawan Injures His Knee While Shooting A Dance Sequence For 3

Varun Dhawan has been preparing for his upcoming dance film with Remo D'Souza in full josh, but has ended up injuring his knee in the process. Varun's shoot for the third installment of Any Body Can Dance, titled '3' has been undergoing in Amritsar. When he was shooting a dance sequence, he unfortunately ended up injuring his knee. Read to find out what happened.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source telling them, "The team was shooting a celebratory song with Sonam Bajwa in Amritsar. On the final day which began at 7 am and ended at 2 am, Varun was required to shoot three dance pieces with three different dance crews - V unbeatable, Urban crew and N house crew. After performing one particular step, a knee drop, around 15 times, he ended up with a busted knee and severe leg cramps. Now, that he's back in Mumbai, he's tending to the injury with his physio."

But Varun is not the one to let even injuries come in the way of his work. Just yesterday, he took to his Instagram to post a picture of him with a choreographer indicating that he was continuing rehearsals in spite of the injury.

Varun had just recently hurt himself during the shoot of Abhishek Varman's Kalank and had posted a picture with the scar on his Instagram.

Varun Dhawan and the entire team of '3' left to Amritsar recently to shoot the first schedule of the film. The team first visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings before beginning the shoot. Varun also performed a dance at the Wagah Border during the Republic Day celebrations.

Varun will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the dance film.The next schedule of '3' will be shot in London, and the film's team is leaving to the city on Feb 8.

