Varun Dhawan IRKED When Asked About His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Everybody Knows I Have A Girlfriend, I Don't Like It When People Make Stuff Up

"Everyone knows I have a girlfriend. I have been in love for a very long time with Natasha. So sometimes when people use that and make up stuff then I don't appreciate it. I feel you know, that is my thing and something that people should respect. But with social media, you can't tell people where to draw the line. We can never say that," said Varun Dhawan during the press conference.

My Wedding Is Not Going To Happen This Year

"It's not going to happen this year. I'm not saying I won't get married but it's not this soon. If I'm doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that,'' said Varun Dhawan to Filmfare recently.

Natasha Dalal Is My Rock & Anchor In Life

''Natasha and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family," he summed it up.

Kalank Grand Release

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Kalank released today on April 17, 2019. The extended weekend will surely add more moolah at the box office.