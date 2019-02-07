Varun Dhawan Leg Injury Update: It's Just A Sprain & Not A Fracture, Says Daddy David Dhawan

It's Just A Sprain, Not A Fracture

"It's nothing. Just a sprain in his ankle. How will he fracture his foot during dancing? It's not an action scene," said daddy David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan's leg injury.

The Dancing Skills Required For Remo's Film Is Tremendous!

"But yes, the level of dancing in Remo's (D'souza) film is something else. You require tremendous dancing skills to try these steps," he said.

My Boy Varun Can Out-dance Anyone On The Dance Floor, Says David Dhawan

"Oh, very high. My boy can out-dance nearly everybody on the dance floor. He has a natural flair for rhythms. You mark my words, this film will be a game-changer as far as dancing in our films is concerned."

David Dhawan Also Praised Katrina Kaif's Dancing Skills

"I remember when she (Katrina Kaif) was shooting for my film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman. Even then, her dancing left me shocked. Her expressions were to die for," David Dhawan summed it up.

Apart From Street Dancer

Apart from Remo D'souza's Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan is also shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank. The movie is star-studded and features Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several others and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2019.