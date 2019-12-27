Varun Dhawan On The Box-Office Clash Between Street Dancer 3D & Panga: ‘I Admire Kangana Ranaut’

Bollywood cinephiles have some amazing movies lined up for them right at the beginning of the new year.

Remo D'Souza is coming up with the third installment of his popular dance movie franchise, Street Dancer 3D, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama film, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, is another highly anticipated movie, its trailer being viewed 47 million times in just three days. Both films are set to release on the same date, January 24, 2020.

Recently, Varun Dhawan spoke about this clash at the theatres. He feels that both movies are very different, and being in 2020, we shouldn't be thinking about box-office clashes.

He said, "Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and (her husband and filmmaker) Nitesh Tiwary sir are people I have met on a few occasions. Kangana (Ranaut) is someone I have known for a lot of years and I admire her work. I feel both films are very different and we are in 2020, so I think we shouldn't think about box-office clash. I feel people should watch both the films."

He continued, "This film (Street Dancer 3D) genuinely marks my return to doing films for kids. For the longest time, I did not made a film for kids and when I say kids, there is a kid inside all of us so. So, this film is for all of you. I hope kids and parents will have a good time watching the film."

Street Dancer 3D seeks to highlight India-Pakistan issues through dance and music.

Panga is a film about a mother, who is a former kabaddi champion, wishing to make her comeback to the sport. Apart from Kangana, it also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi's Dance Moves Are Too Hot To Handle!

ALSO READ: Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is A Mom Who Wants To Make A Kabaddi Comeback In This Emotional Drama