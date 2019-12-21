Varun Dhawan on CAA: ‘Once The Situation Is Studied Well, I Will Give My Viewpoint’

As anti-CAA protests erupted in the country, many Bollywood celebrities joined in through social media, and some even took to the streets.

Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Kabir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Suhasini Mulay, Anurag Kashyap and others have voiced concern over the Citizenship Amendment Bill as they believe it is discriminatory. They have also condemned the police for using excessive force to quell protests in various parts of the country, which have left up to ten dead.

When Varun Dhawan was asked for his views on the issue, the actor said that he was not adequately informed on the matter, and therefore it would be irresponsible on his part to comment on it.

While promoting his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, Varun said, "Honestly, what's happening in the country and is been reported, the reason why I don't want to comment on what exactly is happening because there are four-five versions floating. See as we are sitting in her Mumbai, something else is happening on the other parts of the country, so it is very wrong on us to comment on that until we don't see that or 100% aware of what's

happening."

He added, "Any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We are 100 per cent agreeing with that. Now, other law and order situations which are occurring, the people you named, even they commented about that and said that's also wrong. There are two sides to it. Right now, it's such a sensitive matter that it's easy to speak and say something or to slam someone.It's very easy to say something but since you're a public personality, people follow you. So once the situation is studied well, I will then give my viewpoint."

Varun was promoting Street Dancer 3D with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: CAA Protest In Jamia: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Condemn Violence Against Students

ALSO READ: CAA: Alia Bhatt Shows Solidarity By Posting The Preamble To The Indian Constitution On Her Insta