    Varun Dhawan On Kalank: I Dislocated My Shoulder During The Bullfight

    Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Kalank did not perform as expected at the box office. However, the actor had really worked hard for this multi-starrer. In a recent interview to Mid-Day, Varun revealed that it was the toughest character of his life. He said, "While I was ready for the shoot physically, I wasn't prepared emotionally and mentally. Abhishek didn't want to do too many readings and rehearsals, but I was just consumed by the film when I came on the set of Hira Mandi (a locality shown in the film)."

    The actor further added, "Physically, this has been the toughest character of my career. Although I didn't have to look like a body-builder, I was breaking my body day and night to get it right. I dislocated my shoulder and had a tear in the hamstring during the bullfight scene. Abhishek told me to ignore the body and emote with my eyes. I sat with him for two hours to discuss Zafar's childhood and to know where he comes from."

    Talking about his co-star Alia Bhatt, Varun said, "Our careers have been a play of destiny. Alia was not part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) initially. In fact, Kalank was planned before Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), but we couldn't lock the rest of the cast. Things have never been in our control, but this helped us develop an organic relationship. There's some magic (in our on-screen chemistry), that's why filmmakers cast us together.''

    ''Some things just happen over a period of time. While we are aware that the audience likes to see us together, we don't take [the adulation] for granted. In all our collaborations, our focus has been to outdo the previous performance, which is a lot of hard work. We try to change the [flavour] of the chemistry and since Alia knows her craft well, as a co-actor, it helps me up my game,''he said.

    On a related note, Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie has earned Rs 66.03 crore in five days of its release.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
