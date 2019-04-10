English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Varun Dhawan On October Getting SNUBBED At Award Shows: Awards Will Come & Go, This Film Will Stay

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan showcased his never-seen before side in Shoojit Sircar's October and left everyone mighty impressive. The film opened to rave reviews with Varun's performance receiving praises from all nooks and corners. Despite all the critical acclaim, the film failed to bag any awards at the year-end awards.

    Was Varun hurt with the cold shoulder given to this Shoojit Sircar's directorial? The actor opened about it recently while speaking to Mid-day. 

    The Press Needs To Write About The Snub

    The actor revealed that he is aware of the cold shoulder treatment October has received at the year-end awards and said, "The press needs to write about the film (not being nominated). Till date, I get at least one message a day for that movie."

    Praises Continue To Pour For The Film

    "Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez watched the film on a flight and called me to appreciate my performance. That is the royalty I am collecting," the actor further told the tabloid.

    Having Said That, Varun Is Happy To Perform At Award Shows

    The actor said that he is ‘happy to go to (awards shows),' and to ‘perform at the events and get paid for it', but also added that ‘award shows have a lot of other criteria' at play when it comes to picking the winners.'

    Varun Says He Never Did The Film For Awards

    He further added, "I never did October for awards. I did it because the script clicked with me. Awards will come and go. This film will stay."

    Speaking about films, the actor will be next seen in Abhishek Verman's costume drama Kalank which releases next week. He will also be seen in Street Dancer, Coolie No 1 and Rannbhoomi. 

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan COMPLAINS About Badla's Success Being IGNORED; Producer SRK Has This To Say!

    Read more about: varun dhawan october
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue