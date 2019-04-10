Varun Dhawan On October Getting SNUBBED At Award Shows: Awards Will Come & Go, This Film Will Stay

The Press Needs To Write About The Snub

The actor revealed that he is aware of the cold shoulder treatment October has received at the year-end awards and said, "The press needs to write about the film (not being nominated). Till date, I get at least one message a day for that movie."

Praises Continue To Pour For The Film

"Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez watched the film on a flight and called me to appreciate my performance. That is the royalty I am collecting," the actor further told the tabloid.

Having Said That, Varun Is Happy To Perform At Award Shows

The actor said that he is ‘happy to go to (awards shows),' and to ‘perform at the events and get paid for it', but also added that ‘award shows have a lot of other criteria' at play when it comes to picking the winners.'

Varun Says He Never Did The Film For Awards

He further added, "I never did October for awards. I did it because the script clicked with me. Awards will come and go. This film will stay."