    Varun Dhawan Poses For Selfies With Fans After His Workout Session; Janhvi Kapoor Goes Shopping

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan hits the gym on the regular. Today, he was snapped after his workout session and he posed for selfies when some of his fans approached him. Janhvi Kapoor was out shopping when she was snapped by the paps today. Ananya Pandey was spotted at Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' office. Little nawab, Taimur Ali Khan was papped today wearing a cute Lion King outfit. Check out today's celeb spotting pictures!

    Fans Approach Varun For Selfie When He Heads Out From Gym

    Varun Dhawan was snapped after sweating it out at the gym today. Varun looked hot in an orange hoodie and black sweatpants as he was snapped. He posed for selfies when some of his fans approached him. Varun has been busy shooting for Kalank, Karan Johar's next big film.

    Janhvi Kapoor Gets Papped When She's Out Shopping

    Janhvi Kapoor got papped when she was out shopping on Thursday afternoon. Janhvi was shopping at designer Abu Sandeep's store. She looked cute in a white tank top, a black button up jacket and black shorts, her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

    Ananya Pandey Gives A Look Of Surprise When She Is Snapped By Paps

    Ananya Pandey was snapped at Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' office on Thursday. Ananya gave a look of surprise as she was snapped by the paps. She sported a casual look in a striped white shirt, white denims, and white sneakers. Ananya is being launched on the big screen by Karan Johar in the sequel to his 2012 film, Student Of The Year.

    Taimur Thinks His Dad Is King

    Little Tim Tim was papped today as he was being taken somewhere by his nanny. Taimur was wearing a cute Lion King sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, which read ‘My Dad Is King'. Adorable, right? Yesterday, Taimur and Sunny Leone's baby girl Nisha Kaur Weber were snapped at Tim's cous Inaaya Kemmu's house for a little kiddie party.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 0:22 [IST]
