Varun Dhawan Posts The Sweetest Message For His Fans On His Instagram; Watch Video Here!

Varun Dhawan is a much loved actor in the Hindi film industry and has done many popular commercial movies such as Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Sui Dhaaga and others. This has given Varun a huge fan following, who constantly shower their love on him all the time. So Varun felt like he had to give a shout out to all his fans, and he made a sweet Instagram video for that from London, where he is currently shooting for his next dance film Street Dancer 3D.

Varun posted a sweet Instagram video for his fans in which he thanked all his fans and said that he loved them from the bottom of his heart. He captioned the video, "Being an actor is awesome I get to do such amazing things put smiles on peoples faces and I can do this because of the crazy love I get from my fans so this video is for u guys #kalank #sd3 #2019" (sic)

In the video, Varun said, "What's up guys? As you guys know I am shooting in London right now for Street Dancer 3D. And this is just a video to say to thank all you guys. All you fans all over the world, especially in India who keep tweeting to me, keep messaging me, keep showering me with so much love. I am away from home but the love that I get from you guys and for my films. This is just to say that I am going to work my ass off and hopefully in 2019, you are going to love what's coming your way. There's Kalank and there's Street Dancer 3D. This is the set for Street Dancer 3D and right now this is where I am. Shraddha and I just shot a song right now."

He added, "I love you guys from the bottom of my heart. Honestly. Kalank, April 2019."

Aww! Watch the video below.

As he mentioned in the video, Varun is currently shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D in London, along with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor recently wrapped his shoot of Karan Johar's big production Kalank, in which he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt, and many other lead actors.

Well, we have to say that we love you too Varun, and we can't wait to watch Kalank and Street Dancer 3D.

MOST READ: Sara Ali Khan Flashes The Cutest Smile To The Cameras; Aditi Rao Hydari Snapped At A Salon