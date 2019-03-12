Kalank Teaser Launch Pics! Varun Dhawan PULLS Sanjay Dutt’s LEG For Calling Madhuri Dixit ‘Ma’am’
A few minutes ago, Karan Johar and Abhishek Varman released the teaser of much-awaited film, Kalank and the entire cast of the film including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur were present at the launch. The entire cast colour in a co-ordination and it was a lovely sight! While Sanjay Dutt twinned with Madhuri, Aditya twinned with Sonakshi and Varun with Alia! At the launch, Varun also pulled Sanjay Dutt's leg for calling Madhuri 'Ma'am.'
Here’s What Varun Said…
At the teaser launch, Varun said that along with him, Sanjay Dutt also used to call Madhuri Dixit ‘Ma'am', leaving everyone in splits! Alia was quick to pull Varun's leg and said that he should learn that from Mr Duttt and he should also start calling Alia ‘Ma'am'.
Varun Dhawan On His Fight With Alia
"Initially there was a lot of fight between us, first she showed attitude but there was a scene where she had to board carriage and I was sure she would fall and the same happened, I caught her, she smiled and then we became friends."
Zero Awkwardness Between Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have reunited for a film after good twenty years. For the unversed, back in those days, rumours were rife that they were dating each other but owing to Sanjay Dutt's controversial, Madhuri decided to quit her alleged relationship with him! However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship.
Karan Johar On Kalank
Karan Johar has always maintained that Kalank is one project, which is very dear to him! Speaking of its journey, Karan said, "I fell in love with the script when Abhishek came to me & I always felt he had a clear vision in his head."
Madhuri & Sanjay On Working With Each Other
Madhuri: "I think I am working with Sanjay Dutt after more than 20 years and just recently, I worked with Anil Kapoor after ages. It's always wonderful to work with the co-actors you have worked with before. I think it's been wonderful."
Sanjay Dutt: "I felt good working with Madhuri Dixit and I will try kizyada kaam ho."
On a related note, Kalank is all set to release on April 17. Are you excited for the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.