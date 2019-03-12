Kalank Teaser Launch Pics! Varun Dhawan PULLS Sanjay Dutt’s LEG For Calling Madhuri Dixit ‘Ma’am’

Here’s What Varun Said…

At the teaser launch, Varun said that along with him, Sanjay Dutt also used to call Madhuri Dixit ‘Ma'am', leaving everyone in splits! Alia was quick to pull Varun's leg and said that he should learn that from Mr Duttt and he should also start calling Alia ‘Ma'am'.

Varun Dhawan On His Fight With Alia

"Initially there was a lot of fight between us, first she showed attitude but there was a scene where she had to board carriage and I was sure she would fall and the same happened, I caught her, she smiled and then we became friends."

Zero Awkwardness Between Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have reunited for a film after good twenty years. For the unversed, back in those days, rumours were rife that they were dating each other but owing to Sanjay Dutt's controversial, Madhuri decided to quit her alleged relationship with him! However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Karan Johar On Kalank

Karan Johar has always maintained that Kalank is one project, which is very dear to him! Speaking of its journey, Karan said, "I fell in love with the script when Abhishek came to me & I always felt he had a clear vision in his head."

Madhuri & Sanjay On Working With Each Other

Madhuri: "I think I am working with Sanjay Dutt after more than 20 years and just recently, I worked with Anil Kapoor after ages. It's always wonderful to work with the co-actors you have worked with before. I think it's been wonderful."

Sanjay Dutt: "I felt good working with Madhuri Dixit and I will try kizyada kaam ho."