Varun Dhawan Reacts To His Wedding Reports With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal!

Wedding Bells Ringing For Varun-Natasha?

The actor confirmed that he and Natasha are not getting married this year. He was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine, "It's not going to happen this year."

'I Need To Find The Right Time,' Says Varun

"I'm not saying I won't get married but it's not this soon. If I'm doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that," he further added.

'Natasha Is My Anchor'

When quizzed about Natasha being spotted in the company of his parents, Varun said, "She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family."

When Varun Revealed Why He Is With Natasha

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality.

That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually."