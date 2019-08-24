English
    Varun Dhawan Replies To Fan’s Tweet About Kid’s Health

    By
    |

    It will only be fair to say that Varun Dhawan is one among a few actors who have managed to capture the hearts of Generation Y. With films like Dhishoom, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the joyful actor is being liked by the young generation, big time. The 'Coolie No 1' star, has once again proved that he is worthy of all the love he is receiving from children. When a random Twitter user mentioned a boy who was in a hospital for treatment, the actor expressed his love.

    varun dhawan

    A fan tweeted to him explaining him about a boy named Soham who was undergoing treatment for reducing platelets in a hospital. The fan said that Soham instantly got merry when he showed the boy a photo of himself with the actor, stating that the boy was a sports lover and that he was someone who wouldn't give up easily.

    The fan's tweet read, "@Varun_dvn U r not less than an angel. Reason: The boy in the pic is Soham, a young bright spark who has been admitted to the hospital for decreasing platelets. When I got to know that he is ur greatest fan, I showed him my snap with u. Needless to say, doctors were surprised (sic)"

    Seeing this, Varun sent a sweet reply to the boy. He sent his love and wished them both well. Varun wrote, "Please give my love and a person hello satish (sic)." Fans who started cheering Varun for his sweet gesture, hailed him stating that he was a real hero who knows what exactly to do to cheer people up.

    On the work front, Varun is being kept enormously busy and he returned from Coolie No 1's Bangkok schedule recently. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie will have Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan.

