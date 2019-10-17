Varun Dhawan Retorts Sarcastically When A Troller Calls Him Out For Riding A Scooter Without Helmet

Conversations between trollers on the internet and famous celebrities can sometimes be hilarious to observe. Recently, when Varun Dhawan shared a video of him riding a scooter with his father David Dhawan riding pillion, an internet user called them out on doing so without wearing helmets. He further compared how the law is different in practice for celebrities and commoners. Varun sarcastically hit back at the troll, stating the context of the scooter ride. Read on.

Varun shared a light-hearted video riding a Honda Activa with his dad David Dhawan sitting behind him and waving to the camera. With an old Kishore Kumar song playing in the background, the video was taken on the sets of Coolie No 1. Varun captioned it, "Good morning ☕️ #coolieno1(On film set)" (sic).

An 'overenthusiastic' netizen, as Varun called him later, commented in Hindi, "Sir, sachin_rt kah kah ke thak gaye ki helmet pehno! lekin Varun_dvn sun te hi nahin. @mumbaiPolice chalaan sirf aam aadmi ka hi kategi kya?" (sic) (Sachin Tendulkar is tired of requesting all of us to wear a helmet but Varun Dhawan is not listening. Does Mumbai police hand out tickets only to common people?)

Varun retorted, "Mera over enthusiastic twitter ke dost mein bike road pe Nahi ek set pe chala raha hoon Woh bhi 12 second ke liye." (sic) (My over enthusiastic Twitter friend, I was riding the bike on a film set and not on a road; that too, for only 12 seconds.)

Mera over enthusiastic twitter ke dost mein bike road pe Nahi ek set pe chala raha hoon Woh bhi 12 second ke liye https://t.co/FuReoxwRI5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 17, 2019

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit comedy, Coolie No 1. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun. It is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2020. The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani.

