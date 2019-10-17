    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Dhawan Retorts Sarcastically When A Troller Calls Him Out For Riding A Scooter Without Helmet

      By
      |

      Conversations between trollers on the internet and famous celebrities can sometimes be hilarious to observe. Recently, when Varun Dhawan shared a video of him riding a scooter with his father David Dhawan riding pillion, an internet user called them out on doing so without wearing helmets. He further compared how the law is different in practice for celebrities and commoners. Varun sarcastically hit back at the troll, stating the context of the scooter ride. Read on.

      Varuns Reply When He Got Trolled For Riding Without Helmet

      Varun shared a light-hearted video riding a Honda Activa with his dad David Dhawan sitting behind him and waving to the camera. With an old Kishore Kumar song playing in the background, the video was taken on the sets of Coolie No 1. Varun captioned it, "Good morning ☕️ #coolieno1(On film set)" (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      Good morning ☕️ #coolieno1 (On film set)

      A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

      An 'overenthusiastic' netizen, as Varun called him later, commented in Hindi, "Sir, sachin_rt kah kah ke thak gaye ki helmet pehno! lekin Varun_dvn sun te hi nahin. @mumbaiPolice chalaan sirf aam aadmi ka hi kategi kya?" (sic) (Sachin Tendulkar is tired of requesting all of us to wear a helmet but Varun Dhawan is not listening. Does Mumbai police hand out tickets only to common people?)

      Varun retorted, "Mera over enthusiastic twitter ke dost mein bike road pe Nahi ek set pe chala raha hoon Woh bhi 12 second ke liye." (sic) (My over enthusiastic Twitter friend, I was riding the bike on a film set and not on a road; that too, for only 12 seconds.)

      Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's 1995 hit comedy, Coolie No 1. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun. It is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2020. The film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani.

      MOST READ: Bhumi Pednekar Doesn't Mind Being Stereotyped As A Small Town Girl: 'I Just Seek Good Roles'

      Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 18:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue