Varun Dhawan Reveals Shraddha Kapoor Was Upset When She Wasn’t First Choice For Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D trailer dropped today, and it has got fans pumped up for the movie. During the trailer launch, Varun revealed that Shraddha was upset that she was not the first choice for the film. Katrina Kaif had been signed to Street Dancer 3D before Shraddha, but had to drop out of the project due to schedule issues.

While interacting with the media, Varun said, "Before all this happened, a week ago, Shraddha and I had gone somewhere and she told me 'I was very upset with Remo and you because you all didn't offer me this film.' The script was something else then, which is why sir didn't think about it. She genuinely was emotional about this. But I think it is destiny."

He further added, "We keep thanking Shraddha and say she has saved us. But at one point, we did think 'now what to do'." Varun and Shraddha had collaborated on the second installment of this dance film franchise.

Director Remo D'Souza added, "It wasn't that she (Katrina) backed out. She had date issues, she had to shoot for Bharat which is why she couldn't shoot with us. We were a bit tense then."

Street Dancer 3D has been produced by T-Series and Lizelle D'Souza. Apart from Varun and Shraddha, it also stars Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.

Check out the trailer here -

