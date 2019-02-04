Varun Dhawan Reveals The Release Date Of His Dance Film With This Drool-worthy Still!

We all know that Varun Dhawan is a fabulous dancer. After impressing us with his grooves in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2, the actor is once again all set to hit the dance floor for the filmmaker's next film. While the title of the movie is yet to be announced, Dhawan Jr. has just revealed the release date of the film with a drool-worthy still from the flick.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "One "step" closer to the name. The rule breakers of 2k19 are here⚡ #3IsComing @ShraddhaKapoor @PDdancing @Norafatehi @Tseries @itsBhushanKumar @Lizelle1238 @remodsouza."

Katrina Kaif was supposed to play Varun's leading lady in this film. However, the actress opted out of the film and Shraddha Kapoor stepped into her shoes. Later, Katrina opened up to a leading daily, "I believe that everything comes to you what is meant to come and everything happens for the right reasons. It wasn't possible for me to do the film because of the time constraints which they had. Also, Bharat needs an Eid release which is in June and that is very critical for the film. Unfortunately, we couldn't fit in the time for that one."

The film also stars Nora Fatehi who will have a dance face-off with Shraddha in the film. A Mirror report earlier quoted a source, "Both Shraddha and Nora belong to opposing teams in the film and will be a part of an intense face-off in a street dance form that will be shot in London. All the actors have started rehearsing for their dance sets and the duo is looking forward to the sequence that is an important part of the story."

Buzz is that Varun plays a Punjabi boy to Shraddha's Pakistani dancer with both their characters based in UK. Reportedly, the two team up to beat a common competitor in a dance-off.

As a part of her prep, Shraddha is learning five different dance forms, including Krump and Animation Tutting. Meanwhile, Varun had bust his knee while he was trying to perfect a single step for the movie. The actor wrapped up the Punjab schedule of the film last week.

