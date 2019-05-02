CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Will Release On This Date

Mark The Date In Your Calender

Posting this picture on his social media page, "Varun wrote, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020 🤩🥳🎥🌟." Sara Ali Khan."

Varun- Sara's Coolie No 1 is Not A Remake Of The Original Film

The actor was earlier quoted as saying, "I wanted to do this film because when I watched Coolie No.1 I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.

I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film."

Director David Dhawan Speaks Up

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan said, "How can it be the same? My original Coolie No.1 was made 24 years ago. That was a different era. Everything from clothes to the language to the morals have changed. What was unacceptable back then is acceptable now, and vice versa."

On Comparisons Between Govinda & Varun Dhawan

He had further said, "Varun is nothing like Govinda. Nobody is like Govinda. He was one of his kind. To even think of making Varun do a Govinda is asking for trouble. We may take the core of the idea from the original and turn it completely around.

One thing I can promise you. Even Govinda won't be able to recognise Varun's Coolie No 1 as a descendant of the 1995 film."