English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Will Release On This Date

    By
    |
    Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 first poster get REVEALED | FilmiBeat

    After 'Judwaa 2', Varun Dhawan is all set to star in yet another revamped version of his father David Dhawan's film. We are talking about Govinda- Karisma Kapoor's superhit movie 'Coolie No 1' which is being rebooted by the Dhawans.

    Yesterday, the makers officially announced the film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and even revealed the release date of the film. Both, Varun and Sara took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the release date of the movie.

    Mark The Date In Your Calender

    Posting this picture on his social media page, "Varun wrote, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020 🤩🥳🎥🌟." Sara Ali Khan."

    Varun- Sara's Coolie No 1 is Not A Remake Of The Original Film

    The actor was earlier quoted as saying, "I wanted to do this film because when I watched Coolie No.1 I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.

    I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film."

    Director David Dhawan Speaks Up

    In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan said, "How can it be the same? My original Coolie No.1 was made 24 years ago. That was a different era. Everything from clothes to the language to the morals have changed. What was unacceptable back then is acceptable now, and vice versa."

    On Comparisons Between Govinda & Varun Dhawan

    He had further said, "Varun is nothing like Govinda. Nobody is like Govinda. He was one of his kind. To even think of making Varun do a Govinda is asking for trouble. We may take the core of the idea from the original and turn it completely around.

    One thing I can promise you. Even Govinda won't be able to recognise Varun's Coolie No 1 as a descendant of the 1995 film."

    Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bacchi'; Refuses To Comment On Her Sister Rangoli Insulting Alia!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue